Kathmandu Valley Confirms 150 COVID-19 Cases

In 10919 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 150 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 150 cases, Kathmandu districts records 119 cases, Lalitpur 29 and 2 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 245 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821682.