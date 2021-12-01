Nepal-U.S. Joint Military Training Concluded

Nepal-U.S. Joint Military Training Concluded

Dec. 1, 2021, 8:47 a.m.

A joint military training between Nepali and U.S. Army named Ex-Teak Nail 22 concluded amid a function at Kathmandu Chauni. According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana concluded the program.

Attended by senior Generals of Nepal Army including Director of Training Division of Nepal Army Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha and other senior army officers of Nepal Army and U.S. Army, U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

Attended by 45 personals of Nepal Army’s Disaster Assessment and Response Team (DART) and 17 from the US Army, the training was conducted in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Annapurna Base Camp. During the training exercise, the participants learned various disaster rescue and search operations skills related to water and high altitude.

2 (20).JPG

1 (1).png

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For December 1 Across Nepal
Dec 01, 2021
Nepal Receives Additional 725,000 Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Under COVAX
Dec 01, 2021
KP Oli Elected As CPN-UML Chair, Defeated Rawal In A Huge Margin
Nov 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 104 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 245 New Cases, 256 Recoveries And 2 Death
Nov 30, 2021

More on National

UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal To Assess Poverty In Nepali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
India Assisted To Build A Primary School Building In Tinker, Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Israeli Film Festival Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Launches Campaign Against Gender-based Violence And Child Marriage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s Cases Of GBV Continues To Increase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Commemorates International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Ballooning Trade Deficit – -Serious Adjustment Needed By Shanker Man Singh Dec 01, 2021
COVID: First Signs That Vaccine Protects Against Omicron: Israeli Health Minister By Agencies Dec 01, 2021
India GDP Recovers To Pre-pandemic Level By Agencies Dec 01, 2021
World AIDS Day 2021: End Inequalities And End AIDS By Agencies Dec 01, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2021
Nepal Receives Additional 725,000 Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Under COVAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75