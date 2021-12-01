Nepal-U.S. Joint Military Training Concluded

A joint military training between Nepali and U.S. Army named Ex-Teak Nail 22 concluded amid a function at Kathmandu Chauni. According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, Lieutenant General Saroj Pratap Rana concluded the program.

Attended by senior Generals of Nepal Army including Director of Training Division of Nepal Army Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha and other senior army officers of Nepal Army and U.S. Army, U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy W. Berry was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

Attended by 45 personals of Nepal Army’s Disaster Assessment and Response Team (DART) and 17 from the US Army, the training was conducted in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Annapurna Base Camp. During the training exercise, the participants learned various disaster rescue and search operations skills related to water and high altitude.