Weather Forecast For December 1 Across Nepal

According to the Meteorological Department, there will generally to mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region