Weather Forecast For December 1 Across Nepal

Dec. 1, 2021, 7:41 a.m.

There will be partly to generally to mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to the Meteorological Department, there will generally to mostly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-U.S. Joint Military Training Concluded
Dec 01, 2021
Nepal Receives Additional 725,000 Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Under COVAX
Dec 01, 2021
KP Oli Elected As CPN-UML Chair, Defeated Rawal In A Huge Margin
Nov 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 104 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 245 New Cases, 256 Recoveries And 2 Death
Nov 30, 2021

