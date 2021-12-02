COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 298 New Cases, 201 Recoveries And 6 Death

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 298 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 821997.

Dec. 2, 2021, 4:41 p.m.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 9551 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 298 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 17 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1892.

The Ministry said that there

7,045 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 330 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,715 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 110 are admitted to the ICU and 38 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 201 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 803,369 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 6 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,535.

