Qatar Airways Recognised With New ‘World Class’ Rating And Named ‘202

Qatar Airways has earned the title of ‘World Class’ airline and ‘2022 Five Star Global Airline’ at the APEX/IFSA Awards, in addition to securing two additional awards including APEX Passenger Choice Awards® for Best Food & Beverage and Best Seat Comfort. Throughout the pandemic, the airline has been recognised for its continued emphasis on innovation and an unparalleled commitment to creating the most premium passenger experience in the industry.

The ‘World Class’ rating – created in collaboration with aviation guest experience consultancy Yates and Partners to recognize excellence across a range of different metrics – was announced as a new “North Star” for airlines at the 2021 APEX/IFSA EXPO. These metrics focus on the issues that twenty-first century travellers are most concerned about, from Safety, Wellbeing and Sustainability to Superior Service, Brand Integrity, Space and Comfort, Customer Recognition and Relevance of Cuisine.

To receive a ‘World Class’ rating, airlines must undergo extensive audits by industry professionals who rate every aspect of the guest experience over many flights, in every class. Qatar Airways was recognized for its “ultimate quality and detail management, generous space and seat concepts and guest experience innovation,” as well as “outstanding service, impeccable dish presentations and distinctive design.”

As part of the APEX Official Airline Ratings™ – the first airline rating program based solely on certified passenger feedback – APEX certified nearly one million flights that were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. These passengers were also given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in multiple subcategories – including Seat Comfort and Food & Beverage – to identify the APEX Passenger Choice Award® winners.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Given our relentless commitment to delivering five-star excellence for all passengers, we are honoured to be named among the first ‘World Class’ airlines, as well as a ‘2022 Five Star Global Airline’ in the APEX Official Airline Ratings™. We are grateful that the industry and our passengers are recognising this commitment as they fly to our more than 140 destinations around the world.”

“After navigating the most challenging era in the history of aviation, these awards speak to the fact that, at Qatar Airways, our passengers always come first. Whether its leading the industry to help take people home when they needed us most or creating an unsurpassed passenger experience that enables leisure travellers to begin enjoying their vacation the moment they step onto our aircraft, we’ve kept passengers safe while still offering the five-star product that Qatar Airways is renowned for. As we strive to be the airline of choice for global travellers looking to explore with the World’s Best Airline, via the World’s Best Airport, these accolades are a testament to our efforts as the airline that passengers can rely on.”

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Officer Customer Experience for Qatar Airways, said: “At Qatar Airways, we continue to place an even greater emphasis on product development and customer experience for the benefit of our passengers. Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways was diligent in ensuring that our industry-leading onboard experience was never compromised while also providing the highest possible level of health and safety standards that safeguard the wellbeing of our passengers both on the ground and in the air. This is evidenced by passengers naming Qatar Airways as the Passenger Choice Awards® winner for both Best Food & Beverage as well as Best Seat Comfort.”

“Our Quisine redefines what the food and beverage in-flight experience can look like and takes passengers into the new age of airline dining, spotlighting meals prepared with a focus on the quality and freshness of ingredients. We offer flavours for every palate and meals for every dietary requirement, including a gourmet vegan menu. Additionally, we take pride in the comfort we afford our passengers. Our award-winning Qsuite has consistently been named the best in business and creates a new standard in comfort, featuring fully lie-flat beds, ambient mood lighting and generous storage space.”

APEX partnered with TripIt® from Concur® to gather anonymous passenger feedback based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights to honour the most innovative approaches to business in passenger experience, with a focus on the organizations that go above and beyond to provide an incredible passenger experience. Qatar Airways has proven its resilience and flexibility to exceed its passengers expectations as they return to the skies to see friends and family, take leisure trips and start traveling on business once again.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination as required.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ in the latest World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. The airline’s hub, HIA, was recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.