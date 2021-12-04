Laxmi-Narayan Idol Restored In Patan

Laxmi-Narayan Idol Restored In Patan

Dec. 4, 2021, 4:22 p.m.

The stolen idol of Laxmi-Narayan of Patko toll of Lalitpur has been replaced in Narayan temple today. In 1984, the idol of Laxmi-Narayan was stolen from the temple.

The idol was originally worshipped at a temple in Patko, Lalitpur and had been on display at the Dallas Museum of Arts since 1990.

61ab2b7e44431_Cover2.jpg

The statue was returned from the United States after 38 years and replaced at the former Narayan Temple on Saturday. The theft of the statue is mentioned in the 1989 work of researcher Lansing Wangdel, Stolen Imagine of Nepal.

The statue was stolen in 1984, according to Wangdel's work. The Laxmi-Narayan idol, which was stolen from the Narayan Temple at Patko Tol in Patan and brought to the United States, was returned home on April 12 last year after a long search, investigation and diplomatic efforts.

After the statue was exhibited at the Hallas Museum in the United States, the museum returned the statue as the concern about the stolen Nepali heritage increased.

61ab2b89b0a0a_NZS_2975.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 220 New Cases, 392 Recoveries And 5 Deaths
Dec 04, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 4 Across Nepal
Dec 04, 2021
NIBL Decides To Distribute 16 Percent Of Total Dividend
Dec 03, 2021
UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj
Dec 03, 2021

More on News

UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Korean Government Assisted To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
COVID: First Signs That Vaccine Protects Against Omicron: Israeli Health Minister By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal Has Decided To Manage Persons Entering From Omicron Affected Countries By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Bibaha Panchami To Be Celebrated In A Grand Manner By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
CJ Rana Admitted To Hospital By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 220 New Cases, 392 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2021
Omicron Variant: Does It Bring Milder Illness? By Agencies Dec 04, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2021
NIBL Decides To Distribute 16 Percent Of Total Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75