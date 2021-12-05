COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822592.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 200 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 5 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2752 .

The Ministry said that there 6,507 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 344 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,163 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 107 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 436 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 804,544 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,541.