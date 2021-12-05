COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

Dec. 5, 2021, 6:11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822592.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7998 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 200 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 5 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 2752 .

The Ministry said that there 6,507 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 344 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,163 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 107 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 436 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 804,544 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,541.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 05, 2021
Nepal’s Two Provinces Equipped With Increased Oxygen Generation
Dec 05, 2021
Rajendra Lingden Elected As RPP President Defeating Kamal Thapa e
Dec 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal
Dec 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 04, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 220 New Cases, 392 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 93 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 223New Cases, 347 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Bars Entry Of Visitors From Nine Countries By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Two Provinces Equipped With Increased Oxygen Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2021
Plight Of A Tourist In US During COVID-19 By Dr Sanjaya Gajurel Dec 05, 2021
Economic And Financial Assessment Of MCC By Ratna Sansar Shrestha Dec 05, 2021
Rajendra Lingden Elected As RPP President Defeating Kamal Thapa e By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2021
Biden, Putin Video Summit To Take Place On Tuesday By Agencies Dec 05, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75