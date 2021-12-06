COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822830.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7114 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 238 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 27 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1503 .

The Ministry said that there 6,386 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 324 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,062 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 114 are admitted to the ICU and 32 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 357 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 804,901 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,543.