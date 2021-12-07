Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 7, 2021, 5:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 122 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9386 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 122 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 122 cases, Kathmandu districts records 82 cases, Lalitpur 31and 9 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 823102.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal
Dec 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 07, 2021
KOICA Supported The Construction Of New Building In Trishuli Distirct Hospital
Dec 07, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal
Dec 07, 2021
New World Bank Report Underlines Reforms To Support Fiscal Federalism, Green Growth in Nepal
Dec 06, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 272 New Cases, 304 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal Takes Precautionary Measures To Preven Omicron Variant By Agencies 14 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Confirms First Two Case Of Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Omicron Appears More Contagious, Less Dangerous Than Other Variants By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Ram Bibaha Panchami 2021: Importance in Janakpur, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
KOICA Supported The Construction Of New Building In Trishuli Distirct Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2021
MCC Agreement Is In Nepal’s Interest, Don’t Run Behind Rumor And Fake News By Professor Dr. Gandhi Pandit Dec 07, 2021
Indian Ocean: “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic” By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL Dec 07, 2021
US Diplomats To Boycott Beijing Winter Games By Agencies Dec 07, 2021
Russia, India Agree To Boost Cooperation By Agencies Dec 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75