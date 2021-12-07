Kathmandu Valley Confirms 122 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 122 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
In 9386 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 122 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.
Of 122 cases, Kathmandu districts records 82 cases, Lalitpur 31and 9 in Bhaktapur.
The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 272 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 823102.
