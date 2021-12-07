Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal

Dec. 7, 2021, 7:43 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

KOICA Supported The Construction Of New Building In Trishuli Distirct Hospital
Dec 07, 2021
New World Bank Report Underlines Reforms To Support Fiscal Federalism, Green Growth in Nepal
Dec 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths
Dec 06, 2021
Nepal Confirms First Two Case Of Omicron Variant
Dec 06, 2021

