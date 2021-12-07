Weather Forecast For December 7Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Province. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.