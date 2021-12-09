India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Sarlahi

Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Kathmandu inaugurated two new school buildings-, Shree Bal Govind Janta Higher Secondary School at Pipariya, Kabilasi-2 and Shree Janta Secondary School at Netragunj, Lalbandi-1, in Sarlahi District.

Built with the grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs. 6.94 million and NRs. 15.94 million respectively, local representatives, DCC officials, School Management Committee and villagers witnessed the inauguration ceremony.

Shree Bal Govind Janta Higher Secondary School and Shree Janta Secondary School were initially established in 1960 and 1962 respectively. The existing schools in the region had the facility of primary education only. The Shree Janta Higher Secondary School at Netraganj is being utilized for teaching management and technical education as well. Also, as the area is densely populated, it is difficult for the existing infrastructure to cater to the educational needs of children in the area.

The new school buildings would create an improved environment for learning in the rural region and contribute to the development of education in the district. 3. The construction of the school building was a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDPs) under an agreement between the Government of India and Government of Nepal and the District Coordination Committee, Sarlahi. 4. Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 461 projects. Amongst these, 58 projects are in Province 2, including 20 in Sarlahi District. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 38 ambulances to various health posts and 1 school bus in Sarlahi District. 5.

India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation and have multifaceted and multi-sectoral development partnerships. The creation of education infrastructure reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal in creating and augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.