Japan Registered Her Support On Build Back Better

Japan Registered Her Support On Build Back Better At The International Conference On Nepal’s Reconstruction

Dec. 9, 2021, 9 a.m.

Honda Taro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan commented that the Government of Japan, together with the entire international community of both public and private, has been supporting the post-earthquake recovery and reconstruction in Nepal ever since the devastation occurred in April 2015.

He said that Japan’s continuous support is based on the “Build Back Better” concept which was one of the outcomes of the Third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction Conference held in Sendai, Japan, in 2015.

He is honored that Japan could contribute to Nepal’s reconstruction through Japan’s experiences and lessons-learnt from natural disasters in Japan.

According to Embassy of Japan Kathmandu Face book he mentioned that Japan, as a true friend of Nepal, will continue to extend its utmost support in various aspects.

Addressing the Opening Ceremony of the International Conference on Nepal’s Reconstruction 2021 on December 8th via video message, he congratulated all involved at the opening of the ICNR 2021, which was conducted to disseminate the achievements made and the lessons-learnt from Nepal’s continuous efforts on reconstruction and resilience after the earthquake in 2015.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For December 9
Dec 09, 2021
SAARC Day Observed
Dec 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley confirms 146 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 255 New Cases, 366 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 08, 2021
Weather Analysis For December 8
Dec 08, 2021

More on News

Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba By Agencies 18 hours, 26 minutes ago
Laxmi-Narayan Idol Restored In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
UK Aid Supported To Construct New Humanitarian Staging Area In Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Korean Government Assisted To Strengthen Cyber Bureau Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
COVID: First Signs That Vaccine Protects Against Omicron: Israeli Health Minister By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Has Decided To Manage Persons Entering From Omicron Affected Countries By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

CDS BIPIN RAWAT: A Proud Gorkha By Ashok K Mehta Dec 09, 2021
Three Doses Of COVID Vaccine Neutralize Omicron - Pfizer By Agencies Dec 09, 2021
Booster Reduces Risk Of COVID Death By 90% Among People 50+ By Agencies Dec 09, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2021
SAARC Day Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2021
Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, Wife, And Senior Staff Crashes By Agencies Dec 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75