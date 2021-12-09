Kathmandu Valley Logs On 100 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8118 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 146 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new infections, 100 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 64 in Kathmandu, 8 in Bhaktapur, and 28 in Lalitpur.
With 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,554 .
VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75