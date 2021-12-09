Kathmandu Valley Logs On 100 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley confirms 100 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 9, 2021, 4:12 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8118 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 146 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 100 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 64 in Kathmandu, 8 in Bhaktapur, and 28 in Lalitpur.

With 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,554 .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Must Now Deliver On Promise Of Social Justice - UN Human Rights Expert
Dec 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 329 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 09, 2021
Japan Registered Her Support On Build Back Better
Dec 09, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 9
Dec 09, 2021
SAARC Day Observed
Dec 08, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 329 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Three Doses Of COVID Vaccine Neutralize Omicron - Pfizer By Agencies 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
Booster Reduces Risk Of COVID Death By 90% Among People 50+ By Agencies 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley confirms 146 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 255 New Cases, 366 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
WHO Says Vaccines Should Work Against Omicron Variant By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Must Now Deliver On Promise Of Social Justice - UN Human Rights Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2021
CDS BIPIN RAWAT: A Proud Gorkha By Ashok K Mehta Dec 09, 2021
Japan Registered Her Support On Build Back Better By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2021
SAARC Day Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2021
Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba By Agencies Dec 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75