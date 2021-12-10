COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Dec. 10, 2021, 5:21 p.m.

With 255 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,357.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5997 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 255 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4015 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 27 people.

Currently, there are 5,997 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 227 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,720 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 115 are admitted to the ICU and 31 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 337 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 806,237 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,552.

