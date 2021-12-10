Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins

Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins

Dec. 10, 2021, 5:59 p.m.

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inaugurated the 14th General Convention.

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Deuba inaugurated the Nepali Congress General Convention at Bhrikuti Mandap in Kathmandu by placing a garland on the portrait of Nepali Congress founder leader BP Koirala.

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba started the program by offering garland to the portraits of people's leader BP Koirala, Subarna Shumsher, leader Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, former Prime Minister and party President Girija Prasad Koirala and former President Sushil Koirala.

61b31c00762a6_inapm1.jpg

Processions of people accompanied by the traditional tableaus have reached the programme venue from different parts of the Kathmandu Valley.The Panchebaja (an ensemble of five traditional musical instruments) played by women was the centre of attraction at the inaugural programme.Four thousand and seven hundred representatives are attending the general convention that will run for three days from today.

It will elect the party office-bearers including one president, two vice-presidents, two general secretaries and eight joint general secretaries. Similarly, it will elect 134-member central working committee.The treasurer would be however picked by the central committee.

At the inauguration ceremony CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, General Secretary of Communist Party of Nepal (ML) CP Mainali, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, Lokatantrik Samajbadi Party Chairman Mahanta Thakur, Vice Chairman of Janamorcha Durga Poudel and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden along with the top leaders of the Nepali Congress, leaders of the major political parties of the country and leaders and representatives of the political parties from India were also participating.

महाधिवेशन-सुरू-9.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Deuba Shares Nepal’s Journey To Democracy In World Summit
Dec 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Dec 10, 2021
Uddha Prasad Neupane Wins 2nd Krishi Tara Award
Dec 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 10
Dec 10, 2021

More on Politics

Rajendra Lingden Elected As RPP President Defeating Kamal Thapa e By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
RPP’s Unity National Congress Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
KP Oli Elected As CPN-UML Chair, Defeated Rawal In A Huge Margin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
UML’s 10th General Convention Begins In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
COORIDNATION COMMITTEE Unaccountable Bunch By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 5 days ago
PM DEUBA’S HUNDREED DAYS Mixed Rating By A Correspondent 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Prime Minister Deuba Shares Nepal’s Journey To Democracy In World Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021
UNICEF’s Work In The South Asia Too Has Yielded Some Remarkable Results: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL Dec 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 100 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 232 New Cases, 337 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021
Rethinking Water Cooperation By Dipak Gyawali Dec 10, 2021
MD GHISING Rushing On A Mission By A Correspondent Dec 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75