Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inaugurated the 14th General Convention.

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Deuba inaugurated the Nepali Congress General Convention at Bhrikuti Mandap in Kathmandu by placing a garland on the portrait of Nepali Congress founder leader BP Koirala.

Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba started the program by offering garland to the portraits of people's leader BP Koirala, Subarna Shumsher, leader Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, former Prime Minister and party President Girija Prasad Koirala and former President Sushil Koirala.

Processions of people accompanied by the traditional tableaus have reached the programme venue from different parts of the Kathmandu Valley.The Panchebaja (an ensemble of five traditional musical instruments) played by women was the centre of attraction at the inaugural programme.Four thousand and seven hundred representatives are attending the general convention that will run for three days from today.

It will elect the party office-bearers including one president, two vice-presidents, two general secretaries and eight joint general secretaries. Similarly, it will elect 134-member central working committee.The treasurer would be however picked by the central committee.

At the inauguration ceremony CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, General Secretary of Communist Party of Nepal (ML) CP Mainali, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, Lokatantrik Samajbadi Party Chairman Mahanta Thakur, Vice Chairman of Janamorcha Durga Poudel and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden along with the top leaders of the Nepali Congress, leaders of the major political parties of the country and leaders and representatives of the political parties from India were also participating.