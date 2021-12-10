Weather Forecast For December 10

Dec. 10, 2021, 9:12 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hill Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Uddha Prasad Neupane Wins 2nd Krishi Tara Award
Dec 10, 2021
General Bipin Rawat A True Of The Nepal Army: COAS General Sharma
Dec 10, 2021
UNICEF Calls For Urgent Investment In South Asia’s Children To Prevent Devastating Impact of COVID-19
Dec 09, 2021
India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Sarlahi
Dec 09, 2021
Nepal Must Now Deliver On Promise Of Social Justice - UN Human Rights Expert
Dec 09, 2021

