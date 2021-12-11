COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 197 New Cases, 307 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

Dec. 11, 2021, 4:07 p.m.

With 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 823,980

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5672 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 197 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3506 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 42 people.

Currently, there are 5883 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 277 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,606 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 112 are admitted to the ICU and 27 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 307 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 806,544 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,553.

