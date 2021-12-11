India Bids Farewell To CDS Bipin Rawat

India Bids Farewell To CDS Bipin Rawat

Dec. 11, 2021, 8:55 a.m.

After the Defence Minister laid a wreath, and the last bugle played out, the cremation ceremonies were conducted by General Rawat’s daughters, Kritika and Tarini, who lit the funeral pyre.

There were chants of “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, General Rawat ka naam rahega (Gen Rawat will be remembered as long as the sun and moon exist)”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was among the last to pay his tributes to General Rawat who was cremated with full military honours, including a 17-gun salute.

Rajnath tweeted: “Rawat devoted his life to serving and protecting our nation. India will remember his courage, valour and patriotism. Farewell General!”

Lidder-.jpg

After the Defence Minister laid a wreath, and the last bugle played out, the cremation ceremonies were conducted by General Rawat’s daughters, Kritika and Tarini, who lit the funeral pyre.

The ruling dispensation was represented, among others, by: BJP president JP Nadda, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Haryana and UP Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath, and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharama, S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, non-NDA parties were represented, among others, by: Mallikarjun Kharge, Kodikunnil Suresh and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Sushmita Dev and Jawahar Sircar (TMC) — and some of the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, including Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC’s Dola Sen.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World
Dec 11, 2021
Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism
Dec 11, 2021
Three Doses Of COVID Vaccine Neutralize Omicron - Pfizer
Dec 09, 2021
Booster Reduces Risk Of COVID Death By 90% Among People 50+
Dec 09, 2021
Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba
Dec 08, 2021

More on India

Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, Wife, And Senior Staff Crashes By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago
Russia, India Agree To Boost Cooperation By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
India Reports 8,306 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally Crosses 20 By Agencies 4 days, 20 hours ago
India Detected First Omicron Cases In Karnataka State By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
India GDP Recovers To Pre-pandemic Level By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022 By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSI HYDROPOWER PROJECT A Jewel In The Crown By Keshab Poudel Dec 11, 2021
Nepali Congress Starts Closed-Door Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2021
Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2021
Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75