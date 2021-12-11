PM Deuba, Nidhi, Dr. Shekhar Koirala and Singh To Contest NC President Elections

Dec. 11, 2021, 4:31 p.m.

PM Deuba.jpg

After failing to choose a consensus candidate from the anti-Deuba group, Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala and Prakash Man Singh filed a nomination for party president to contest against the president and prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Similarly, Bimlendra Nidhi also filed a nomination paper for party president.

Prakash-Man-Shing_Nomination-9.jpg

With a decision to contest vice president from Singh’s camp, Sujata Koirala breaks her ties with Dr. Shekhar Koirala. With two vibrant leaders in his side Dr. Minendra Rijal and Gagan Thapa as General secretary, Dr. Shekhar Koirala

Given so many disputes within, Nepali Congress's senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has decided to stay away from leadership competition in the 14th General Convention.

Poudel ramchandra.jpg

In a press release on Saturday, senior leader Poudel said that he had decided to stay away from leadership competition.

"In view of the current situation within the party, I have decided to stay away from leadership competition at the 14th General Convention," he said in a statement. "The party's general convention is not just a matter of choosing individuals, it is necessary to send a clear message of policy, planning and unity to the party."

61b47fcb05fc6_Nidhinidhi.gif

He also said in a statement that he had suffered a lot in the run-up to the 14th General Convention. He has appealed to all to cast their votes using discretion even though they are apart from the competition.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

