COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 376 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 313 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,535

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10416 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 242 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2820 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 28 people.

Currently, there are 5,824 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 316 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,508 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 126 are admitted to the ICU and 33 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 376 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 807,154 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,557.