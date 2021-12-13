G7 Concerned By China's Coercive Economic Policies

G7 Concerned By China's Coercive Economic Policies

Dec. 13, 2021, 7:45 a.m.

The foreign affairs chiefs from the Group of Seven nations have expressed their "concern" about what they call China's "coercive economic policies."

This is an apparent bid to counter China's increasing influence through trade policies and large loans to developing nations.

The UK government, which hosted the G7 foreign ministerial meeting in Liverpool, issued the chair's statement after the two-day gathering ended on Sunday.

On China, the statement also says the participants "discussed a range of issues and challenges, such as the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, in the East and South China Seas and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

For the first time, the G7 ministers invited their counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to join them and ministers from Australia and South Korea for discussions on the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement says the participants "discussed the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and based on the rule of law." It says they also reaffirmed their "strong engagement and co-operation in the region."

The statement says the G7 ministers renewed their call for North Korea "to refrain from provocative actions."

The statement calls on Pyongyang to engage diplomatically with "the explicit goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment" of all its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement also urges North Korea to "immediately" resolve the issue of citizens abducted by its agents.

Apart from the chair's statement, the G7 foreign ministers released a joint statement on heightened military tensions along the border between Russia and Ukraine, where Moscow has amassed a large number of troops.

The statement says the ministers are "united" in their "condemnation of Russia's military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine."

It says the ministers "call on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities." The statement adds that "Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response."

Source: NHK

Agencies

Rescue Work Hampered At Tornado-hit Kentucky Plant
Dec 13, 2021
Mountain Advocacy Summit To Be Held In Nepal In March
Dec 12, 2021
Bangladesh At 50: A Rising Economic Power
Dec 12, 2021
Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World
Dec 11, 2021
Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism
Dec 11, 2021

More on International

Rescue Work Hampered At Tornado-hit Kentucky Plant By Agencies 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
China Marks 20 Years As WTO Member By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism By Agencies 2 days ago
Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Biden Warns Putin Over Ukraine By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
US Diplomats To Boycott Beijing Winter Games By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For December 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2021
488 Candidates To Contest In the Nepali Congress Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2021
Nepal Receives 1.9 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Records 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 234 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2021
TANAHU HYDRO-POWER Making Progress By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75