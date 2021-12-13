MCA-Nepal Condemned Dissemination Of Fake Contents Through Social Media

MCA-Nepal Condemned Dissemination Of Fake Contents Through Social Media

Dec. 13, 2021, 8:05 p.m.

As Nepal’s parliament’s session is commencing and the government is preparing to table the MCC agreement for endorsement, an unknown group has started to launch fake news campaign through social media.

“As in August, we have noticed a fake news campaign against the MCA-Nepal disseminating fake contents, we hope that Nepal Police Bureau will take necessary action against such campaign,” reports MCA-Nepal in its press release.

In its press release titled MCA-Nepal's condemnation against a fake content on social media, MCA-Nepal condemned the fake contents circulated through social media twitter and face book unauthorized used of its logo on it.

