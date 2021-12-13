Weather Forecast For December 13

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.
