Kathmandu Valley Logs 147 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9392 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 147 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 147 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 109 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 229 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,764