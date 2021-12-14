Kathmandu Valley Logs 147 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 147 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 14, 2021, 5:42 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9392 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 147 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 147 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 109 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 229 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 824,764

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NC Elections: The Counting Vote Will Likely To Begin From Tonight
Dec 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 229 New Cases, 362 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 14, 2021
PM Deuba And Dr. Shekhar Koirala To Contest Second Round Of Elections
Dec 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 14
Dec 14, 2021
Motipur Substation Constructed In Kapilvastu
Dec 13, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 229 New Cases, 362 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 172 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 313 New Cases, 376 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Nepal Receives 1.9 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 242 New Cases, 234 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

NC Elections: The Counting Vote Will Likely To Begin From Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2021
THE DIGNITY OF LEARNING: That's The Difference You Make By Scott DeLisi Dec 14, 2021
Nepal's Stock Market And Economic Growth: Politicians' Sayings and Impact! By Shanker Man Singh Dec 14, 2021
PM Deuba And Dr. Shekhar Koirala To Contest Second Round Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2021
19th KIMFF Concluded With God’s Buffalo Wining Best Mountain Film By Agencies Dec 14, 2021
Miss India Crowned Miss Universe 2021 By Agencies Dec 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75