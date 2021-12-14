PM Deuba And Dr. Shekhar Koirala To Contest Second Round Of Elections

With none of the candidate secured 51 percent of total votes, the voting for the election of President of Nepali Congress (NC) is taking place again. Prime Minister Deuba is short of 82 votes from securing 51 percent.

Of the total 4,681 votes, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba received 2,258 votes. Similarly, Shekhar Koirala received 1,729 votes, Prakash Man Singh secured 371 votes and Bimalendra Nidhi and Kalyan Gurung got 249 and 20 votes respectively. A total of 2,341 votes were required to win the election. Deuba did not secure a win in the first phase by only 82 votes.