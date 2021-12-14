Weather Forecast For December 14

There will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078)
