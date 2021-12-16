Weather Forecast For December 16

There will be and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75