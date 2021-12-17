COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 269 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,445.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7691 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 269 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1325 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 24 people.

There are 5,522 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 275 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,247 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 104 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 270 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 808,353 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,570.