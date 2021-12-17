COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Dec. 17, 2021, 6:50 p.m.

With 269 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,445.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7691 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 269 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1325 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 24 people.

There are 5,522 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 275 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5,247 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 104 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 270 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 808,353 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added three COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,570.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dancing With Tiger and Dragon Book Released
Dec 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 161 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 17
Dec 17, 2021
Dr Minendra Rijal Has Resigned From Defense Minister Post
Dec 16, 2021
Gagan Thapa And Bishwa Prakash Sharma Elected NC General Secretaries
Dec 16, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 161 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 87 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 262 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Omicron Probably Spreading In Most Countries: WHO: By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Dancing With Tiger and Dragon Book Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2021
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Down By 11% By Agencies Dec 17, 2021
Japanese Princess Aiko Aiko turns 20 By Agencies Dec 17, 2021
Japan's Ban On Foreign Arrivals Under Scrutiny By Agencies Dec 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2021
Dr Minendra Rijal Has Resigned From Defense Minister Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75