Kathmandu Valley Logs 161 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7691 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 161 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 111 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 60 in Kathmandu, 20 Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 269 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,445.