Kathmandu Valley Logs 161 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 161 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 17, 2021, 6:58 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7691 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 161 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 111 were detected in the Kathmandu Valley including 60 in Kathmandu, 20 Bhaktapur, and 30 in Lalitpur.

With 269 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,445.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dancing With Tiger and Dragon Book Released
Dec 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Dec 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 17
Dec 17, 2021
Dr Minendra Rijal Has Resigned From Defense Minister Post
Dec 16, 2021
Gagan Thapa And Bishwa Prakash Sharma Elected NC General Secretaries
Dec 16, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 87 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 160 New Cases, 262 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Omicron Probably Spreading In Most Countries: WHO: By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Dancing With Tiger and Dragon Book Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2021
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Down By 11% By Agencies Dec 17, 2021
Japanese Princess Aiko Aiko turns 20 By Agencies Dec 17, 2021
Japan's Ban On Foreign Arrivals Under Scrutiny By Agencies Dec 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2021
Dr Minendra Rijal Has Resigned From Defense Minister Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75