COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

Dec. 18, 2021, 4:16 p.m.

With 269 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,445.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 5482 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 269 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2514 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 27 people.

There are 5522 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 279 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5247 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 112 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 270 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 808,353 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,570

