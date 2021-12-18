Weather Forecast For December 18

Weather Forecast For December 18

Dec. 18, 2021, 8:21 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 110 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 18, 2021
Dancing With Tiger and Dragon Book Released
Dec 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 161 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 3 Deaths
Dec 17, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Fauci: No Need For Omicron-specific Boosters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For December 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports Year’s Lowest Temperature By Agencies 5 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 110 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 269 New Cases, 270 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2021
Nepal Police Rescued 115 Girls In Four Months From Sudurpaschim By Agencies Dec 18, 2021
South Africa Says Vaccines, Prior Infection Behind Mild COVID-19 Cases By Agencies Dec 18, 2021
61-year-Old Man Suspected Of Starting Osaka Fire By Agencies Dec 18, 2021
Dancing With Tiger and Dragon Book Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75