Weather Forecast For December 18

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the western high mountaineous region.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.
