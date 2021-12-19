COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 133 New Cases, 289 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 133 New Cases, 289 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

Dec. 19, 2021, 4:51 p.m.

With 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,736.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4831 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 133 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5041 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 48 people.

There are 5271 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 248 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5023 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 100 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 289 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 808,892 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.9 percent.

The MoHP on Sunday added one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,573.

