Kathmandu Valley Confirms 83 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4831 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 83 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new infections, 64 in Kathmandu, 6 Bhaktapur, and 13 in Lalitpur.

With 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,736.