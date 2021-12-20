Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 129 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 129 infections, 89 in Kathmandu, 7 Bhaktapur, and 33 in Lalitpur.

With 218 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 825,954.