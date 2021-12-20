NC Central Committee Members Vote Count Concluded, Dr. Shashanka Koirala Secured Highest Vote Among 35 Elected Members

Dr. Shashank Koirala, NP Saud, Arjun Narshing KC, Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Bal Krishna Khad, Sunil Thapa and Udaya Sumsher Elected

Dec. 20, 2021, 8:35 a.m.

The Nepali Congress Central Election Committee on Sunday concluded the vote counting of its Central Working Committee members of the open category.

The NCCEC informed that 35 candidates secured the victory in the elections held under the open category. Altogether 99 leaders were in fray for the 35 seats.

Of the 99 candidates vying for the post of central members, Dr. Shashank Koirala is elected securing the highest votes at 3,836 followed by NP Saud, who garnered 2,937 votes.

Likewise, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand is elected by obtaining the third largest votes at 2,879.

Other leaders who got elected include Udaya Shumsher Rana (with 2,843 votes), Ram Hari Khatiwada (2,832), Communication and Information Technology Minister Gynendra Bahadur Karki (2,820), Ramesh Lekhak (2,780), Shankar Bhandari (2,768), Jip Tshering Lama (2,702) and Arjun Narasingh KC (2,650).

NC Member.jpg

Likewise, Jeet Jung Basnet, Gopal Man Shrestha, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Sunil Bahadur Thapa, Nain Singh Mahar, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Dr. Ram Sharan Mahat, Bal Bahadur KC, Govinda Bhattarai, Kundan Raj Kafle, Dipak Giri, Surendra Raj Pandey, Padma Narayan Chaudhari, Rajib Dhungana, Guru Baral, Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Dr. Govinda Raj Pokharel, Madan Bahadur Amatya, Ajaya Babu Shiwakoti, Ganesh Lama, Dinesh Koirala, Umesh Jung Rayamajhi, Mohan Acharya, Gopal Dahit and Krishna Kishor Ghimire were elected.

Krishna Kishor Ghimire garnered 1,707 votes, the lowest among those elected. Of the 35 members, 16 are new faces in the central committee.

Of those who lost the election, Manoj Mani Acharya had secured the highest votes at 1,654 and Purushottam Lamichhane got the lowest, only 160 votes.

No woman candidate contested for the central committee members under open category.

In the elections held on Monday last week, 4,662 votes were cast. The NCCEC said counting of women central members had begun.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 218 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Dec 20, 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens Disparities In Young Children’s Development In Nepal
Dec 20, 2021
Islamic Countries To Support Afghanistan
Dec 20, 2021
Typhoon Death Toll Reaches Over 200 In Philippine
Dec 20, 2021

More on Politics

Gagan Thapa And Bishwa Prakash Sharma Elected NC General Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
NC Elections: The Counting Vote Will Likely To Begin From Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 22 hours ago
PM Deuba And Dr. Shekhar Koirala To Contest Second Round Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
NC To Start Vote Counting From Mid-night By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 20 hours ago
488 Candidates To Contest In the Nepali Congress Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 129 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 218 New Cases, 263 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2021
Reason, Philosophy And Religion By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Dec 20, 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens Disparities In Young Children’s Development In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2021
Islamic Countries To Support Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2021
Typhoon Death Toll Reaches Over 200 In Philippine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75