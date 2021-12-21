PM Modi And Putin Hold Phone Call, Discuss Situation In The “Asia-Pacific” Region

PM Modi And Putin Hold Phone Call, Discuss Situation In The “Asia-Pacific” Region

Dec. 21, 2021, 8:02 a.m.

The PMO statement said the leaders agreed to remain in regular touch on all aspects covered under the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and to continuously strive to deepen bilateral cooperation as well as consultation and coordination in multilateral fora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders followed up on some of the issues discussed during Putin’s recent visit on December 6.

“The exchange today helped firm up the future course of action on these issues, including opportunities for furthering defence cooperation, cooperation in supply of fertilizers, enhancement of India’s engagement with the Russian Far East. The conversation also allowed an exchange of views on international issues,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Putin and Modi exchanged views on the situation in the “Asia-Pacific” region, a Russian official said. Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.

The official said the two leaders also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin’s visit to India on December 6.

“Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6,” the Russian official said.

“They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” he said.

Source:
The Indian Express

Agencies

