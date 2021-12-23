Kathmandu Valley Logs 148 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 148 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9510 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 148 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 148 infections, 101 in Kathmandu, 13 Bhaktapur, and 34 in Lalitpur.

With 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,664