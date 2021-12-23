Nepal Confirms Third Omicron Variant

Nepal confirms one more case of infection of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus .

Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, a joint spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, informed that a 58-year-old man was found to have been infected with the new variant, omicron, of the SARS-CoV-2.

He did not disclose the country from where the man came although he said the man came to Nepal from a country where omicron was widespread.

Dr. Adhikari said the infected person was at home insolation and his health condition was normal and that the ministry was monitoring him.

With this, the number of cases of omicron infection in Nepal has reached three. Earlier, two persons were confirmed to have been infected with the latest confirmed variant of the novel coronavirus.