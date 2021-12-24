COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 237 New Cases, 349 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

With 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,901.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8060 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 237 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3826 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 23 people.

There are there are 5,048 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 231 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,817 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 77 are admitted to the ICU and 21 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 349 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 810,271 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,582.