COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 157 New Cases, 226 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

With 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827,058

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4289 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 157 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2164 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 10 people.

There are there are 4,978 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,744 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 81 are admitted to the ICU and 22 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 226 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 810,497 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added one COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,583.