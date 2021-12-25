Election Commission Proposes Local Polls On April 27

Election Commission Proposes Local Polls On April 27

Dec. 25, 2021, 8:42 a.m.

The Election Commission has proposed the government to hold the local level elections on April 27, 2022.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other ministers held in Baluwatar on Friday, election commissioners have proposed to hold all local elections on April 27 next year.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said that it would be appropriate to hold all local elections on the same day as this would be cost-effective, easy in terms of security management and overall election management, bring uniformity in voter education materials and the election results in one place would not affect the other.

If for some reason it is not possible to hold the election on the same day, the second phase poll could be held on May 5, the EC said.

In response, Prime Minister Deuba said the government would move ahead with the EC’s proposal after consulting with the political parties.

The term of office of local level officials is coming to an end on May 19. According to the existing legal provisions, the existing seats of local representatives will fall vacant after May 19, for which the election management body has to hold an election.

According to Article 225 of the Constitution, elections must be held within six months of the end of the term, so that new ones can replace them.

As there is no clear legal provision regarding the operation of the local level after the expiration of the term, the EC has proposed to hold the election two months before the end of the term as per the Section 3 of the Local Level Election Act, 2016, the Election Commission said in its statement.

The EC has stated that it needs 120 days to prepare for the election.

During the meeting, election commissioners also proposed to use voting machines in local level elections reports The Rising Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Nepali Christian Community Is Celebrating Christmas Day Today
Dec 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 25
Dec 25, 2021
Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages
Dec 24, 2021
U.S. Donates Additional 664,560 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal
Dec 24, 2021
Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday
Dec 24, 2021

More on Politics

Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, Pushpa Bhusal Dr. Dila Sangraula And Ambika Basnet Elected To NC Central Committee By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
NC Central Committee Members Vote Count Concluded, Dr. Shashanka Koirala Secured Highest Vote Among 35 Elected Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Gagan Thapa And Bishwa Prakash Sharma Elected NC General Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
NC Elections: The Counting Vote Will Likely To Begin From Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
PM Deuba And Dr. Shekhar Koirala To Contest Second Round Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

The Nepali Christian Community Is Celebrating Christmas Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2021
Omicron Virus: Milder But More Infectious, Omicron may Yet Overload Hospitals: Experts warn By Agencies Dec 25, 2021
China Imposes A Lockdown In Xian To Contain Coronavirus By Agencies Dec 25, 2021
The Soviet Union's Demise Should Not Be Blamed On His Policy: Mikhail Gorbachev By Agencies Dec 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2021
Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75