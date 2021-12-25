Kathmandu Valley Logs 108 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 108 COVID-19 Cases

Dec. 25, 2021, 6:36 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 4289 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 108 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 108 infections, 68 in Kathmandu, 4 Bhaktapur, and 36 in Lalitpur.

With 157 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827,058

