Kathmandu Valley Logs 113 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7187 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 113 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 113 infections, 77 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 28 in Lalitpur.

With 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,901.