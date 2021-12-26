Nepal Is Celebrating Senior Citizen's Day, What Are There In Act

Nepali citizens who have completed 65 years are entitled to the old-age benefits including Rs. 2000.00 monthly allowances

Dec. 26, 2021, 8:50 a.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that respect to the senior citizens was needed by realizing the reality that the senior citizens are the society's guiding personality, a symbol of inspiration and pride.

In a message today on the occasion of Senior Citizen's Day, PM Deuba has stated that it was our responsibility to ensure proper management for their take care and protection with due respect in their old age. Senior Citizen Act

The PM has said that besides the government it was also the responsibility of the family and society to create an environment conducive for the dignified and safe livelihood of the senior citizens for the protection of their human rights and economic and social security.

The PM has also expressed commitment to implement additional programs for the social security of the senior citizens to ensure their blissful, respected and secured livelihood.

At present, senior citizens above 65 years are entitled to receive Rs 2,000 in monthly social security allowance. Nepali citizens who have completed 65 years are entitled to the old-age benefits

Classification of the Senior Citizens: Senior Citizen Rules

(1) The senior citizens, helpless senior citizens and infirm senior citizens shall be classified on the following bases for the purpose of Section 24 of the Act:

Explanation: For the purpose of this clause, “Single senior citizen” means widow, widower or unmarried

single senior citizen.

(2) The senior citizen classified under sub-rule (1) may obtain the allowance or facility prescribed by the Government of Nepal from time to time.

(3) The Central Senior Citizens Welfare Committee shall classify each of the senior citizens under sub-rule (1) and a notice thereof shall publicize.

