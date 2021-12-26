Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins

Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins

Dec. 26, 2021, 5:06 p.m.

The Eighth General Convention of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) has commenced here at the Nepal Academy hall.

The General Convention will go on for five days.

Maubadi-Mahadibeshan-20.jpg

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' presided over the inaugural session of the General Convention which also coincides with the 129th birthday of Mao Zedong.

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Pampha Bhusal, also Minister for Energy, welcomed the guests.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, also Nepali Congress President, has attended the inaugural session.

Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal was the special guest of the ceremony while Rastriya Janamorcha leader, Durga Paudel and Janata Samajwadi Party Chair, Upendra Yadav, participated in the ceremony as guests. CPN (Revolutionary Maoist) leader CP Gajurel and CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel are also attending the program as guests.

The inaugural session is underway.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 113 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 283 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Dec 26, 2021
Solu Corridor Transmission Line Completed Charged Within A Month: MD Ghising
Dec 26, 2021
Nepal Is Celebrating Senior Citizen's Day, What Are There In Act
Dec 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 26
Dec 26, 2021

More on Politics

NEPALI CONGRESS Demise Of Koirala Legacy By Keshab Poudel 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Election Commission Proposes Local Polls On April 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, Pushpa Bhusal Dr. Dila Sangraula And Ambika Basnet Elected To NC Central Committee By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago
NC Central Committee Members Vote Count Concluded, Dr. Shashanka Koirala Secured Highest Vote Among 35 Elected Members By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
Gagan Thapa And Bishwa Prakash Sharma Elected NC General Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 113 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 283 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2021
Solu Corridor Transmission Line Completed Charged Within A Month: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2021
Nepal Is Celebrating Senior Citizen's Day, What Are There In Act By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2021
India To Offer Shots For 15-18, Boosters For Elderly, Healthcare Staff: PM Modi By Agencies Dec 26, 2021
India To Hike Vaccination As Omicron Spreads By Agencies Dec 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75