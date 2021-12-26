Nepal Communist Party Maoist-Center Eighth General Convention Begins

The Eighth General Convention of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) has commenced here at the Nepal Academy hall.

The General Convention will go on for five days.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' presided over the inaugural session of the General Convention which also coincides with the 129th birthday of Mao Zedong.

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Pampha Bhusal, also Minister for Energy, welcomed the guests.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, also Nepali Congress President, has attended the inaugural session.

Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal was the special guest of the ceremony while Rastriya Janamorcha leader, Durga Paudel and Janata Samajwadi Party Chair, Upendra Yadav, participated in the ceremony as guests. CPN (Revolutionary Maoist) leader CP Gajurel and CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel are also attending the program as guests.

The inaugural session is underway.