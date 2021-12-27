COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 251 New Cases, 221 Recoveries And 1 Deaths

With 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 827522.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7180 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 213 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 1729 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 20 people.

There are 4,931 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 237 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4694 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 78 are admitted to the ICU and 23 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 283 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 811005 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added 1 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,586.