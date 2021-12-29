Weather Forecast For December 29

Dec. 29, 2021, 8:36 a.m.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

