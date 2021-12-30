Weather Forecast For December 30

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.
VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
