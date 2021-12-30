Weather Forecast For December 30

Dec. 30, 2021, 9:12 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

