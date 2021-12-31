Kathmandu Valley Confirms 154 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7885 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 154 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 154 infections, 114 in Kathmandu, 8 Bhaktapur, and 32 in Lalitpur.

With 224 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 828431.