COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 291 New Cases, 255 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 253 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 829277.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9709 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 291 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2798 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 35 people.

There are 5005 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 224 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,753patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 89 are admitted to the ICU and 21 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 255 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 812,677 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday added two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,598.